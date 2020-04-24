Share:

KARACHI - After social worker Faisal Edhi testing positive for coronavirus prior, his son was also tested for the same, reports of his test arrived on Thursday.

Saad Edhi tested negative for novel coronavirus but was currently under precautionary self-isolation.

Saad told the media that his father would be tested again after first five days of his diagnosis to see the progress of his disease.

Saad Edhi also revealed that his entire household was tested after his father tested positive, although all the family members tested negative. Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation and the son of philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi, tested positive for coronavirus on April 21.