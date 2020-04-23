Share:

Mirpur Mathelo - Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has always been at the forefront in testing times for the nation. The company while realising its responsibility as a good corporate citizen initiated steps in the fight against corona virus and the efforts have been widely acknowledged so far. In efforts to curb the pandemic and to defeat corona virus, FFC-MM has installed a walk through sanitising gate at DHQ hospital Mirpur Mathelo.

This walk through gate works by utilising automatic sensors that detect motion and spray the disinfectant on the person passing through from head to toe.

The company also established first quarantine center at Mirpur Mathelo (MM) that initially had a capacity to handle 40 patients but in view of increasing corona cases, the company extended the quarantine facility to 200 beds.

On the other hand, ration distribution to approximately 3000 deserving families amounting more than 10M is also underway at FFC-MM keeping all safety precautions and measures in place. FFC Management believes that Pakistan must win the battle against COVID-19 and it is possible only if all play their part to defeat the pandemic.

FFC plans to install few more such gates in the city so that the lives of people may be further safeguarded.