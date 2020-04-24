Share:

LAHORE - Four more COVID-19 patients breathed their last here on Thursday, taking the death toll in Punjab to 60.

Zakriya, 65, Imran Sabir, 30, and a 90-year- old man from Sharaqpur lost battle of life against the deadly virus at Mayo Hospital, while Shaukat Ali, 60, died at Jinnah Hospital. The dead bodies were shifted to their respective hometowns by Edhi Foundation. So far 60 patients have died in the province so far, including 32 in Lahore, 13 in Rawalpindi, five in Multan, three in Rahim Yar Khan, two each in Faisalabad and Gujrat and one each in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Toba Tek Singh.

As many as 116 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Thursday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 4,706.

As part of smart lockdown policy, the district administration sealed portion of Farrukhabad, Township and Attari Saroba after emergence of dozens of new cases.

Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1,915 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims who recently returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 1,937 ordinary citizens, who either have a travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

Of the 1,915 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 98 Lodhran, 67 Bhakar, 61 Muzafargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 42 Bahawalpur, 38 Layyah, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 Sialkot, 21 each from Gujranwala and Rajanpur, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Narowal, six Khanewal and two from Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 from Gujranwala, 25 from Sargodha and 23 from Faisalabad.

So far 1,937 ordinary citizens have also been tested positive for the virus from across the province. These people either have a travel history or they got infected through local transmission.

The highest number of cases (849) have been reported from Lahore.

As many as 195 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi, 167 from Gujrat, 116 from Gujranwala, 85 from Sialkot, 62 from Rahim Yar Khan, 55 from Kasur, 52 from Faisalabad, 39 from Multan, 38 from Jhang, 37 from Jhelum, 35 from Vehari, 33 from Sargodha, 22 from DG Khan, 19 from Sheikhupura, 14 from Attock, 12 each from Mianwali, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin, 11 each from Bahawalpur and Chiniot, nine from Khushab, eight from Bahawalnagar, seven each from Toba Tek Singh and Narowal, five each from Muzafargarh and Bhakkar, four each from Chakwal and Pakpattan, three each from Khanewal, Okara and Lodhran, two from Layyah and one from Nankana Sahib.

Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three each Sialkot and Jhelum, two Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 66030 tests have been performed in the province. He said that 905 patients have recovered and returned home. He said that 20 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units. He said that those with no or mild symptoms are at quarantine centers and isolation wards of public sector hospitals. He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and adopting precautionary measures while attending sick family members.