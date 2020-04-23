Share:

KARACHI - Gold prices on Thursday increased by Rs2500 to Rs96,400 per tola in the domestic market. Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal rose by Rs2142 to Rs82,647. Last week, per tola price of gold had surpassed the Rs100,000 mark for the first time in the country’s history. The price of the yellow metal rose Rs700 to an all-time high of Rs100,400 per tola. Meanwhile, gold in international market rose to a one-week high on Thursday on the expectation of more stimulus from major centralbanks to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, with most countries extending lockdowns to curtail its spread.