Share:

Attock - Governor Punjab has issued an ordinance for 20 percent concession in private school monthly fee. Deputy Commissioners, District Registration Authorities and CEOs Education have been asked to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit. As per details, Governor Punjab through an ordinance pertaining to 20 percent concession in fee by inserting section 12(D) in the Punjab Private Educational Institution (Promotion and Regulation) Ordinance 1984 has directed that the administration of all privately managed schools to comply with this ordinance and issue revised fee challans with 20 percent discount immediately if not issued earlier.