KARACHI - Traders and Sindh Government on Thursday successfully negotiated to resume business in the city during coronavirus lockdown as they agreed upon utilizing online platforms for orders placement.

Confirming the details, All Karachi Tajir City Ittehad leader Sharjeel Goplani said that the traders had been allowed to use online platform for business activities in the city.

“The online business will continue from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and the shops will only be opened for delivery purpose,” he said.

The delivery boys had to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government and debit and credit cards or online transactions would be given priority as payment module. The delivery boy would have to ensure maintaining social distancing while delivering the order.

He further said that the government would be entitled to seal any business entity or shop for not abiding the SOPs.

It was pertinent to mention here that a deadlock was created between both the sides yesterday with government arresting traders and the business community announcing to resume trade activities in the city at any cost from the first date of the Ramazan. However, the government negotiating team comprising of Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab, Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh and Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah approached the traders after yesterday’s bitterness.

The government expressed its unwillingness to allow the traders to resume businesses activities in the city over fear of coronavirus outbreak and later both sides agreed over opting the online platforms for business orders and allowing the shops to remain open only for delivery of the orders.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has sealed six major super stores in the city for violating soical distancing SOPs.

The action was taken on the orders of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani against Imtiaz, Bin Hashim and Naheed super stores in Karachi and were sealed till further orders.