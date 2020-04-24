Share:

ISLAMABAD - The COVID-19 with its other negative impacts might also create a Constitutional problem for PTI`s government to complete mandatory days of current Parliamentary year. Opposition has also raised a concern with government and asked it to share its plan to complete days constitutionally required in current Parliamentary year, as the government has missed around 30 days due to coronavirus [COVID-19] crisis. Speaker National Assembly had abruptly prorogued the 20th session of National Assembly to avoid spread of deadly Virus among Parliamentarians. According to the available detail of tentative National Assembly session, the government has to conclude session till 20th March, but the chair prorogued session on 13th March seven days before the scheduled time.

Likewise, the government has to call session on 6th April and prorogue it on 14th April but these days were completely missed due to corona crisis.

The government has made an attempt to call virtual session of National Assembly but the Opposition rejected this idea. The main Parliamentary parties also submitted requisition in the National Assembly requesting speaker to immediately summon National Assembly session.

The Opposition in its requisition also asked government to share details of missing days and its plan to complete days constitutionally required in current Parliamentary year.