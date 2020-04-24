Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the relief package announced by the government aid the coronavirus pandemic was unconstitutional unless it was approved by the Parliament.

Speaking at a joint news conference here, Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah, Deputy Secretary Information PPP Palwasha Khan and Senator Rubina Khalid demanded of the government to convene Parliament session so that the relief package can be approved.

“Otherwise, this package will be deemed as illegal because a large amount of this package is being used on daily expenses,” Nafisa Shah said. The PPP women leaders said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the very beginning had said that “we have to fight Covid-19 together, but the Federal government is at war with the PPP and Sindh government.”

Nafisa Shah said that the doctors held a news conference in Karachi yesterday and informed the nation that Covid-19 is spreading with an alarming speed and demanded strict lockdown to contain this disease.

She demanded that a policy on a national level should be chalked out keeping the direction and warning of WHO.

She said that the Prime Minister has taken his begging bowl to the Pakistanis living abroad without realizing that the Pakistani Diaspora is in immense difficulty in Europe and US because of the Covid-19.

Nafisa Shah said that the number of new cases should be enough to make federal government realize that its policies are detrimental to Pakistan. Doctors who have put their lives on stake have warned us of the entire situation we may face if the lockdown is not continued in the country.

“So far, three doctors and two nurses have lost their lives fighting Covid-19. It is unfortunate that the government has failed to announce any relief package for the families of these Shaheeds,” she added.

Palwasha Khan asked the Prime Minister that how much have their rich Ministers and Advisers donated to the Covid-19 fund.

She said that the travelling and dining allowances of these Federal Ministers and Advisers should immediately be halted.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that if the traders in Karachi are incited by the federal government and PTI local leaders then this incitement will reach everywhere in Pakistan.

She said that the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very alarming but even then the government is planning on opening borders with Afghanistan which will further deteriorate the situation.