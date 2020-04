Share:

KARACHI - A unique marriage ceremony took place in Karachi on Thursday, where a groom came on a motorbike to take his newly-wed wife.

As per details, the groom reached at his in-laws house along with two witnesses for Nikkah on motorbikes due to lockdown and social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak.

The newly-wedded couple can be seen on the bike after Nikkah, ready to leave for their home.