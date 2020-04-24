Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif till May 7 in assets beyond means case.

Justice Jawad-ul-Hassan presided over the proceedings and awarded the accused an extension of 14 days in his judicial remand.

Leader of the opposition in Punjab assembly was not presented in the court due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The court has ordered authorities to present Hamza Shehbaz Sharif before the court in the next hearing. Justice Jawad-ul-Hassan also ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a reference against Sharif, soon.

According to the NAB, the PML-N leader was accused of accumulating assets through unfair means and was involved in money laundering through his servants.

Meanwhile, an accountability court adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till May 4.

The court summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz for indictment in the supplementary reference on the next date of hearing. Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings of the case.

Hamza and his father former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif were accused in the case. As per reference, NAB has accused Shahbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.