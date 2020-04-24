Share:

LAHORE - Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours. According to the synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country. Meteorological department said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in the most parts of the province. However gusty winds are also expected in D.G Khan, Multan during night on Thursday. On Friday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in the most parts of the province. However, light rain wind thunderstorm is expected in some districts of the province including Faisalabad, T.T Singh, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mainwali, Sargodha, D.G Khan and Bahawalpur. Maximum and minimum temperature were recorded as 36 and 22 centigrade respectively on Thursday.