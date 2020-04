Share:

DADU - A jobless labourer committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his house near Sadhoja Mills, taluka Moro, some 41 kilometers from here. He was 55. The deceased had recently sold the donkey cart he used to run to earn livelihood in order to repay the bank debt.

After having been deprived of the mean of earning his livelihood, he was feeling depressed and ultimately committed suicide. The deceased was identified as Sajjan Khan Mari.