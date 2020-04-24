PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that members of Tableeghi
Jamaat belonging to other provinces and countries, presently quarantined in the province,
are our guests and brothers, adding that they will be taken care of as per the Pushtoon traditions
of hospitality. He said that as long as they stay here in the province,
they would be facilitated
to the maximum level for which necessary instructions have been issued
to all the district administrations
and other relevant authorities.He was talking to a three-member delegation
of Tableeghi Jamaat who called on him here on Thursday and discussed
with him matters related to the facilitation of the members of Tableeghi
Jamaat quarantined
in different parts of the province. The delegation was informed
that from very beginning of Corona situation