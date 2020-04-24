Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that members of Tableeghi

Jamaat belonging to other provinces and countries, presently quarantined in the province,

are our guests and brothers, adding that they will be taken care of as per the Pushtoon traditions

of hospitality. He said that as long as they stay here in the province,

they would be facilitated

to the maximum level for which necessary instructions have been issued

to all the district administrations

and other relevant authorities.He was talking to a three-member delegation

of Tableeghi Jamaat who called on him here on Thursday and discussed

with him matters related to the facilitation of the members of Tableeghi

Jamaat quarantined

in different parts of the province. The delegation was informed

that from very beginning of Corona situation