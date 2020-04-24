PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
government has crossed the experimental
stage of COVID-19 pool testing and at the same time has enhanced the testing capacity over 1000 tests per day which will be doubled in the near future.The government has also disbursed Rs13 billion
among 1.1 million families across the province.
This was said by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur
Jhagra and Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa on Information
Ajmal Wazir during a joint press conference
in the Provincial Capital on Thursday.According to Jhagra, initially
the provincial government
could test only 20 persons for COVID-19, however, the capacity