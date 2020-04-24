Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

government has crossed the experimental

stage of COVID-19 pool testing and at the same time has enhanced the testing capacity over 1000 tests per day which will be doubled in the near future.The government has also disbursed Rs13 billion

among 1.1 million families across the province.

This was said by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur

Jhagra and Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa on Information

Ajmal Wazir during a joint press conference

in the Provincial Capital on Thursday.According to Jhagra, initially

the provincial government

could test only 20 persons for COVID-19, however, the capacity