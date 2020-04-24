Share:

ISLAMABAD - Last month, Lady Gaga postponed the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But today, the 34 year old singer gave fans a taste of what is to come when she unveiled the complete tracklist for the album on her Twitter page. According to Gaga, Chromatica will consist of 16 original songs and feature vocal cameos by the likes of Elton John, pop princess Ariana Grande, and K-pop girl group Blackpink.

The album kicks off with the title track Chromatica one and then track two titled Alice, the lead single Stupid Love, and the duet Rain On Me featuring Ariana Grande. Free Woman, Fun Tonight, Chromatica two, 911, and Plastic Doll make up tracks five through nine.