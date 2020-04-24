Share:

ISLAMABAD - Family favorite ice cream brand, Magnum, wants to keep Brits cool as the weather warms up. The UK’s “pleasure seekers” can order free DIY kits to their doors. The “Make My Magnum” kit lets you custom decorate your own unique magnum. Is that cool or what?! The experience is normally available in Magnum Pleasure Stores. Customers at the special shops can personalize their ice cream with a range of toppings at the dipping bar. But, due to coronavirus, the outlets were forced to shut. Not to be beaten, Magnum is partnering with Deliveroo so that none of us are left without the ability to get creative and enjoy a moment of bliss at home. Ice-cream bliss… that’s the best kind. The free kit will contain one Magnum Ruby ice-cream, which uses the “fourth type” of chocolate, Ruby. Ruby chocolate is made with a very pink, fruitier cacao bean which makes it lighter in flavor and color than regular chocolate. Then, the toppings provided include some of the most-popular in-store flavors which have been chosen to compliment the unusual Ruby chocolate.