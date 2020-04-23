Share:

Rawalpindi - Another 60-year-old man died of novel coronavirus in isolation ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) here on Thursday.

Patients’ death toll from COVID-19 rose to 13 in Rawalpindi district. The deceased has been identified as Sarfraz, belonging to Machiya, Gujar Khan.

According to sources, the man was tested positive for coronavirus and brought to BBH from Gujar Khan. During treatment, the patient had died. The dead body was moved to Gujar Khan where selected number of persons offered the funeral prayer and laid him to rest as per SOP of the government.

The medical superintendent of Benazir Bhutto Hospital has confirmed that the patient died of COVID-19 in isolation ward of hospital.

Meanwhile, 51 more persons including a head constable of Rawalpindi police tested positive for COVID-19 in different parts of district. The district health authorities along with Rescue 1122 shifted the patients to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Benazir Bhutto Hospital for medical treatment.

According to sources, some eight persons including two girls and three women were tested positive for coronavirus in Gujar Khan. Six of them were detected in Bucha Village, one from Housing Scheme Number 1 and another is resident of Ward Number 15. All the patients were shifted to RIU and BBU by the district health authorities besides sealing their houses, sources said.