KARACHI - A newly-formed Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the Ramadan moon had not been sighted. Therefore, the first day of the holy month of fasting will be Saturday.

The moon of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak has not been sighted anywhere in the country and 1st Ramzan-ul-Mubarak will be on Saturday, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced while talking to reporters in Karachi after chairing meeting of the committee.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman urged people, especially the patients, to avoid visiting mosques and offer their prayers at homes. He also called for strictly following the 20-point SOPs for mosques announced by government, warning that the government will take strict action against those found involved in violating the SOPs.

The meeting of the committee was held at the Met Office building in Karachi and presided over by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman. Earlier, a spokesperson said the meetings of the Zonal committees will take place at the provincial headquarters. According to the spokesperson, Islamabad’s Zonal committee was to hold a meeting at the Kohsar complex. The moon sighting bodies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE also met to decide the first day of the holy month.

On the other hand, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai of Peshawar’s Qasim Ali Khan Mosque once again announced divided the nation by declaring that the first day of the holy month will be Friday (today) instead of Saturday. He claimed that the Ramazan moon was sighted and the holy month of Ramazan will begin on Friday. Popalzai said made the announcement on the basis of nine evidences gathered by the local mosque.

His announcement came just a few hours after Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee declared that no moon sighting was sighted from any part of the country.

