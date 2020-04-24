Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested an individual allegedly involved in the Fazaia Housing Society fraud and presented the individual before an accountability court in Lahore for obtaining judicial remand. According to a statement released by the accountability body in this regard stated that the suspect identified as Muhammad Hafeez stands accused of fraud by luring citizens into the housing scheme. The suspect is the brother of scheme owner Saleem Hanif. According to NAB Hafeez and Hanif were together involved in scams worth huge sums of money that affected at least 1,016 people affiliated with the housing scheme. The bureau claimed that administration of the scheme was allegedly involved in corruption worth Rs2 billion. Hanif is already under NAB detention. According to the bureau, Hafeez was arrested after it was found that he was the owner of a company contracted to carry out development works, worth huge sums of money, for the housing scheme that were never completed.