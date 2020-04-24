Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has authorised six inquiries against government officials on corruption allegations.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retired) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting and gave approval to start the inquiries against Alia Ameer Additional Secretary Service and General Administration Sindh; Ishaq Lashari, Ismail Lashari, former Sub-Inspector Police; two inquiries against officials of Port Qasim Authority; Manzoor Shah, ex-Chief Engineer Highways; Chairman Sindh Abadkar Board District Matyari; and Press Information Department of Sindh government.

The EBM had also closed the inquiries against Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Incharge Civil Hospital Karachi, as well as Muhammad Hassan, Raheela Magsi and others due to lack of evidence.

The NAB Executive Board had also given approval to forward inquiries against officers of Model Customs Collectorate of Exports, owners of M/s Sky Clan Global Pvt (Ltd) and officials of Model Custom Collectorate Procurement Customs Department to Federal Bureau of Revenue, to take action against them as per law.

Chairman NAB has reiterated the commitment to bring all white-collar mega corruption cases to a logical conclusion. He said it is the priority of the organization to eradicate the menace of corruption. He said 178 billion rupees were recovered in last two years directly or indirectly by NAB.