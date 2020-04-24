Share:

Karachi - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that although Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was conducting an inquiry into the deaths in Karachi, a judicial commission should also be set up to find out the facts in this regard.

The provincial Information Minister said that it should also be known who was responsible and who was not. He said this while addressing a press conference on Thursday. Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani was also present during the press conference. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that although the focus of the Sindh government was on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, but some people were forcing them to respond to their negative and baseless statements.

The provincial information minister said that these were the people who did not tolerate the words of praise for Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. “They were not doing anything productive by themselves and not letting us to do it,” he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that from the day first the Sindh Government tried to go along with the federal government, but some federal ministers and spokespersons kept on making such statements that spoiled the whole environment.

He said that there should also be an inquiry through the Judicial Commission as to whose negligence was causing the rapid spread of coronavirus. He said that the fact should be brought to light as to who was telling the truth and who was lying.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also asked the media to show the facts but not just what was happening in Sindh province. Media should cover what was happening all over Pakistan, he added.

The provincial Information Minister said that the incident of firing on traders by the administration in KP was not so much highlighted, whereas small protests of traders in Karachi was being highlighted repeatedly. He said that the Sindh Government was well aware of the problems of the business community and was taking all possible steps for their betterment, including tax relief but the business community was protesting as they were being incited by our opponents. He said that the Sindh Government had also written to the federal government in this regard that the taxes of the business community should be waived off and the loans be rescheduled and whatever other incentives possible should be given to them. The provincial Information Minister said that Standard Operating Procedures were being formulated after which all businesses would be allowed to reopen in phases. He said that the religious scholars would also be requested again to continue their cooperation in the holy month of Ramadan as they had done before Ramadan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

China’s help to Pakistan amid COVID-19 highly

commendable

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said, the way Chinese were helping Pakistan in this difficult time, when they themselves were battling the coronavirus pandemic was highly commendable.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Chinese company working with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

He said, the friendship between Pakistan and China was higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans, adding that China had always stood by Pakistan in its difficulties and never left Pakistan alone.

On the occasion, the Chinese delegation provided the Sindh Government with protective equipments including medical masks, gloves, temperature checking machines, PPEs, spray machines, etc to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Sindh Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah thanked the Chinese delegation and said that the essential items provided by them would be very helpful in preventing the spread of coronavirus. The minister said that all the assistance being provided by China to Pakistan in the time of pandemic would always be remembered.

Speaking on the occasion, the members of Chinese delegation said that China would never leave Pakistan alone in this difficult time. China would continue to help Pakistan till the last patient of coronavirus recovered in Pakistan, he added.

The members of the delegation said that China-Pakistan relationship was not only very strong at the governmental level but also at the people’s level it was exemplary.