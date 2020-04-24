Share:

LODHRAN - As per security plan of the holy month of Ramazan, over 700 police officials and personnel would perform duties across the district. The mosques were divided into three categories due to security prospective, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

He said the volunteers designated by mosques administrations would also perform duties along with police during Ramazan. He said for 234 mosques of the district, three DSPs, seven inspectors, 19 sub-inspectors, 21 ASIs, 17 Head constables, 221 constables and 290 volunteers would perform duties.

The district police would monitor the sensitive mosques and Imam Bargahas through metal detectors and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, he added.

According to him, District Police Officer Syed Karrar Hussain said all available resources would be utilized for security of mosques and Imam Bargahas during the holy month. He said DSPs of circles would personally inspect Ramazan security arrangements. He said all out arrangements were being ensured for maintaining peace and to avert from COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged Ulema to create awareness among the masses about preventive measures and social distancing to control COVID-19 from spreading.