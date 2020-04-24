Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged all stakeholders including the opposition, civil society and Ulema to join hands with the government to defeat the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message, she said at this critical juncture, the nation needs a national narrative against Coronavirus pandemic and all should join hands with the government to fight this war.

The Special Assistant said the government will welcome constructive criticism of the opposition to improve the strategy in fight against the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

She urged the opposition not to spread despair among the people by criticism for the sake of criticism as this is not the time of politics.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that besides Coronavirus, Pakistan is also facing the challenge of poverty and hunger and it is responsibility of the government to try to prevent deaths both from Coronavirus, hunger and starvation.

She also paid rich tribute to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who are in the forefront of war against Coronavirus.

Firdous Ashiq Awan thanked the people who donated in Corona Relief Fund of the Prime Minister in Ehsaas Telethon.

She also thanked the management of the television channels and the anchor persons for their cooperation in the telethon and building a national narrative on the issue.