ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was apprised of internal and external challenges besides impact of COVID-19 during his visit to the Headquarters of country’s premier intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with federal ministers and advisors visited Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, Prime Minister was received by Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence.

“A comprehensive briefing covering entire spectrum of internal and external challenges was given to the Prime Minister, including impact of COVID-19,” it said.

While speaking on this occasion Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that no effort would be spared for security, integrity, and sovereignty of Pakistan.

He appreciated the sacrifices and contributions of Inter-Services Intelligence being a superior state intelligence agency, said the ISPR.