LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has called upon United Nations and the global fraternity to ensure protection of the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) from the pandemic

“The United Nations and the world must ensure enforcement of global laws and resolutions of UN Security Council to fulfill the requirements for the protection of human lives of ‘incarcerated Kashmiris’ in the biggest open prison under the longest lockdown in the history,” stated the resolution unanimously passed during the Central Executive Council (CEC) meeting of PML-N, chaired by President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif, held through a video-conference on Thursday. The members of PML-N CEC expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and offered condolences for those families who lost their loved ones due to coronavirus.

The CEC meeting also noted with grave concern India’s RSS-led BJP government's fanning Islamophobia and condemned its nefarious attempt to target Muslims by holding them responsible for spread of coronavirus in India.

The CEC paid tributes to Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, their ministers and other team members for taking exemplary measures in their remarkable fight against coronavirus. The meeting also appreciated the efforts of Sindh government in its fight against coronavirus.

However, the CEC, while expressing concern over rapid spread of virus, condemned federal government for its reluctance in decision-making to combat the virus, whose fallout was being borne by the masses. The party CEC demanded formulation and national policy and urged federal government to act like a big brother and ensure fulfilling the necessities and required resources including relevant protective gear and medical supplies to all the provinces in order to save precious lives of the people. The meeting emphasized to form a solid alternative economic policy in order to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID19 pandemic, saying that there was inconsistency in government’s economic policy, which it kept changing like government’s stance in other matters of national interest. The members of CEC of the party condemned government for putting the blame of government’s own incompetence and inefficiency in the last 18 months resulting in economic mismanagement in the country on coronavirus pandemic.

“The government had already destroyed country’s economy prior to coronavirus, and the spread of the virus only aggravated it further,” the members said and regretted that the government had ‘outsourced’ economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting demanded to roll out an economic package for the farmers and implement a clear-cut and practicable strategy of wheat harvest, transportation or wheat from farm to markets and procurement of the produce. It also expressed concern over lack of protective measures against coronavirus in rural areas of Pakistan, which is home to 75 per cent of population.

The meeting demanded of the government to trickle down relief of falling oil prices in global market to the masses, and suggested to reduce oil prices to Rs50/litre, besides reducing electricity and gas tariff as well.

The meeting expressed its astonishment at lack of relief sum to the offered to laborers, daily-wagers and indigent segments of society, adding the government must stop indulging in political gimmicks like Tiger Force and instead restore local government system to provide immediate relief to the marginalized segments of society.

The meeting expressed its indignation at the lack of provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the doctors and medical staff, who were working as frontline soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, and noted with regret that several doctors and nurses had got affected by the virus in the absence of proper protective gear. “If, God forbid, this defence line falls, the coronavirus will pay havoc in the country,” they warned.

The CEC expressed grief over the demise of some expatriate Pakistanis due to coronavirus and condoled with their families. It demanded of the government to bring back all those expatriate Pakistanis, who had been stuck in foreign countries and were suffering due to lack of resources and money, and help address the worries of their families at the earliest. “All such Pakistanis must be brought back immediately and the government should ensure proper measures and quarantine centres to keep them in isolation,” the meeting added.

The meeting approved party’s decision regarding Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Engineer Khurram Dastagir in probe commission for wheat and sugar scandal, and held Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar responsible for multi-billion heist. The meeting also approved party’s demand to call parliament’s session and its decision to submit requisition to convene National Assembly’s session.