Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has advised the people to pray at homes and observe the precautionary measures about Covid-19.In a statment, he said that the first 17 points of the agreement with Ulema

explicitly highlight the health safety measures that need to be followed during

prayers and taraweeh in the holy month of Ramadan. He added that these were universal precautions which were agreed upon throughout the world and formed the basis of functioning of any facility, factory,

and public or private interaction among the people.The President emphasized that the implementation of these measures was a shared responsibility of the Imams, Masjid Committees, district administration