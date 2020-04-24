Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that social distancing ensures safety from coronavirus and government was keeping a vigilant eye on the changes resulting due to this pandemic.

“It is critical to stay home and the citizens should be more careful in the coming days to prevent the spread of coronavirus”, he said while talking on the occasion of receiving cheque worth Rs30 lakh for Chief Minister Fund for Corona Control from Vice-Chancellor University of the Punjab, Lahore Dr Niaz Ahmed at his office.

CM Usman Buzdar said that philanthropic passion of Punjab University was praiseworthy as helping the needy was a commendable step. He also thanked the donations given by business persons, philanthropists and people from different walks of life for corona control fund. Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed was also present on the occasion.

Later, Senator Sarfraz Bugti called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Punjab House, Islamabad and discussed different matters including the situation arising due to coronavirus in the country.

Usman Buzdar apprised Sarfraz Bugti about different steps taken by Punjab government to overcome coronavirus. The CM reiterated that people would not be left alone and vowed that the government would deal with the sagging economic conditions. He told that the third phase of Insaaf Imdad Programme was being started soon adding that government was taking steps in the public interest, while continuously monitoring the possibilities relating to coronavirus. He affirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted the best policy, keeping in view the prevailing situation and saving the people of Punjab from coronavirus was the priority of the governmental strategy.

He said that the Punjab government had taken a lead in adopting advance measures due to the possibility of coronavirus attack. He said that Punjab would soon achieve the daily capacity of conducting ten thousand coronavirus tests.

Meanwhile, a network of field hospitals, quarantine and isolation centres had been set up throughout the province and the people maintaining social relationships with the coronavirus patients were also been checked by the government, he informed. Usman Buzdar said that government was working day and night and the coronavirus pandemic would be soon overcome. The Punjab government was also pursuing the policy of extending cooperation with other provinces in their fight against coronavirus, concluded Usman Buzdar.

Sarfraz Bugti appreciated the steps taken by Punjab government for safety from coronavirus and observed that a worth-following policy had been adopted in Punjab to keep peopel safe from coronavirus. The Punjab government was taking timely decisions in this situation to curtail coronavirus pandemic, he said.