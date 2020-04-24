Share:

The Punjab government is considering proposals in order to extend the partial lockdown till May 31 except for the export industry and government offices due to surge in coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Punjab.

A senior official revealed to media sources that the provincial government has forwarded the proposals to Federal Government for consulting to reach the final decision. He hinted that the government is seriously considering to lift embargo on more export-oriented industries besides opening public offices for limited hours.

All export industries will be bound to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the Punjab industries department for the safety of their employees.