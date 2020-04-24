Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as Rs 2.6 billion had been disbursed among 216,660 deserving people in the four district of Faisalabad Division under the first and second phase of the Ehsaas Programme.

This was revealed by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here on Thursday.

He said 164 counters had set up at a total of 46 centres across the division for implementation of the Ehsaas programme and Rs 12,000 per person was being provided along with newly registered deserving people at a rapid pace after biometric verification.

He said that during the biometric verification some applicants were also given their remaining dues and all the process was continued in a transparent manner.

Commissioner said Deputy Commissioners from all four districts, including education and other officers, Police, Pak Army and Rangers were also performing duties, while standard arrangements for sitting in classrooms of deserving persons, including drinking water was also ensured at the centres.

He informed that sanitizer was also available at the entrance of the centre to facilitate the public while social distancing was also maintained to protect from coronavirus and face masks were also provided to the people.

He said that comprehensive monitoring of all centres would continue till the completion of Ehsaas programme. He informed that CM Insaaf Imdad programme will also kick-off soon.

District Peace

Committee meeting held

The District Peace Committee meeting was held in the DC Office on Thursday, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. ADCR Mian Aftab Ahmad and other officers were also present. Deputy Commissioner welcomed the participants and told them about the precautionary measures adopted against coronavirus issues in the district.

He appealed to the cleric to sensitize the people to stay at home and encourage them to say the prayer at home including Namaz-e-Juma today (Friday). He said that we should prove that we are responsible citizens because precaution was a only way to save from corona.

He said that Juma prayers should be very short and in this connection, give a brief sermon in Arabic and a message to the rest of the congregation by performing two Farz and there should be a proper distance among the people.

He urged that ulema should sensitized people to take wazu from their houses. He said that mosques should be thoroughly washed with chemical water and prayers should be prayed on the open floor.

He said that people take notice ulema’s message so they should spread this message through mosques.

He said that during the holy month of Ramazan, there should be complete implementation on unanimous declaration set by clerics.

On this occasion, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Jaffar Naqvi and other Ulema appreciated the administration’s steps to prevent coronavirus and assured their full cooperation.

Commissioner, DC review process of auction in vegetable and fruit market

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the fruit and vegetable market Saddar and reviewed the process of auction for different vegetables and fruits.

The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner went to different sheds and stalls and check the availability of vegetables and fruit.

They directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of the auctions to discourage the unfair increase of prices of wholesale.

They also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auctions and said that unjustified price-hike could not be tolerated.

They interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the divisional and district administration was very serious to control the prices of the essential items. They directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediately after the auctions. They asked the ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of the different items.

Four criminals killed in encounter

Four criminals, including two accused of murdering a five-year-old boy after sexually assaulting him, were killed in encounter with police on late Wednesday night.

According to Civil lLines police here on Thursday, two accused, Umair and Ghulam Abbas allegedly sexually abused and killed two a minor Kutam Ali of Rafique colony few days back.The team arrested both the outlaws and went for recovery of weapon that was used in the crime.