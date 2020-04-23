Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani currency continued bullish trend on Thursday and gained 38 paisas in the interbank against US dollar to close at Rs159.98 against the last closing of Rs160.36. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs158 and Rs160.5 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs1.55 to close at Rs172.68 against the last day’s trading of Rs174.23. The Japanese yen depreciated by 1 paisa and closed at Rs1.48 whereas a decrease of 27 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs197.66 as compared to its last closing of Rs197.93. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham depreciated by 4 paisas and 10 paisas each to close at Rs42.52 and Rs43.55 respectively.