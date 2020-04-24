Share:

LAHORE - King Salman Aid and Relief Centre announced aid package of one million dollars for unemployed Pakistanis suffering as a result of coronavirus pandemic. In first phase, Saudi Prince Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliki handed over 20,000 ration bags to Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar. This ration will be distributed in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar, Saudi ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki, and representatives of Hayat Foundation attended the event.

Governor Punjab offered thanks to Saudi representatives and Hayat Foundation representatives. The governor said that due to Corona pandemic , more than 12 million Pakistanis had been unemployed. He said that provision of ration bags to them was the biggest need of the hour.

Governor Punjab said that under his supervision, Punjab Development Network was providing ration bags to half million families. The governor said thjat people would be provided ration at their door steps during the month of Ramzan ul Mubarik.

Saudi Amabassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliki said that he was happy to provide ration to the unemployed poor families in Pakistan during COVID-19 pandemic. He said that King Salman Aid and Relief Centre was providing aid during COVID-19 pandemic to 49 countries including Pakistan. he said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were “all weather” freinds. “Our strategic, economic, humanitarian and diplomatic relations are growing day by day. We are standing with people 0f Pakistan in crisis time,” the ambassador said.