ISLAMABAD - We may all be drinking more coffee to help us survive the COVID-19 lockdown. Today scientists announce the healthiest way to make a brew. The first study to examine links between coffee brewing methods and risks of heart attacks and death has concluded that filtered brew is safest. The research is published recently in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

“Our study provides strong and convincing evidence of a link between coffee brewing methods, heart attacks and longevity,” said study author Professor Dag S. Thelle of the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. “Unfiltered coffee contains substances which increase blood cholesterol. Using a filter removes these and makes heart attacks and premature death less likely.” Overall, coffee drinking is not a dangerous habit. In fact, drinking filtered coffee is safer than no coffee at all. Compared to no coffee, filtered brew is linked with a 15% reduced risk of death from any cause during follow up. For death from cardiovascular disease, filtered brew is associated with a 12% decreased risk of death in men and a 20% lowered risk of death in women compared to no coffee. The lowest mortality is among consumers of 1 to 4 cups of filtered coffee per day.