LAHORE - Shaukat Ali Khan has been elected as Chairman while Muhammad Anwar Sheikh named as General Secretary of Normalisaton Committee (NC) of the Punjab Football Association (PFA). The development took place in the meeting of the PFA Normalisation Committee, said a statement issued here on Thursday. After the meeting, Chairman Shaukat Ali Khan along with Secretary Muhammad Anwar said: “We have continued the decision on former PFA President Sardar Naveed Haider, who was suspended and banned by the previous PFA. “The show cause notices have been issued to Mian Rizwan, Rana Shaukat Ali and Asghar Anjum for breach of discipline.” In addition, the PFA NC has written a letter to the former officials of the PFA on handing over the records of the association. This month, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee reconstituted certain provincial normalisation committees and appointed an NC for Gilgit-Baltistan.