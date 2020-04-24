Share:

KARACHI - The Aga Khan University (AKU) Hospital, Karachi has established a dedicated COVID-19 Screening and Testing Zone (CSTZ), within the Stadium Road Campus premises here which was virtually toured and inaugurated by Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday.

The AKU’s experts felt honored and humbled to work with the Sindh and the Federal governments to fight the pandemic by providing technical and capacity building support, said a statement.

The University Hospital has developed a comprehensive plan to tele-screen and test patients in a set-up that is on campus but away and separate from the outpatient clinics and main hospital.

For the first time in Pakistan, patients will stand in single modular booths where there is a physical barrier separating them and the healthcare staff.

This booth set up was designed in-house and will help eliminate patient-healthcare professional infection and contamination, as well as conserving precious supplies of Personal Protective Equipment worn by the staff.

Additional processes have been included in infection control protocols, as well as clear physical distancing markings on the ground, to ensure a safe environment with minimal exposure for patients, attendants and the healthcare staff.

The COVID-19 screening and testing Zone (CSTZ) has been thoughtfully created as a safe zone for patients to confidently visit.

The CSTZ has a capacity of 300 tests per day; the FREE tele-screening appointments can be booked through 021 111-911-911. Financially challenged patients will be offered support through the Patient Welfare and Zakat support programs.

Reactivation of OPDs, Sugeries in hospitals demanded

Central Leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Tahir Malik, on Thursday demanded of

the Sindh government to restore Outpatient Departments (OPDs) and surgeries in the all government hospitals of the province to facilitate the patients suffering from different ailments.

He expressed his deep reservations over the postponement of more than 10,000 operations in government hospitals including Jinnah Postgraduat Medical Centre (JPMC), Civil Hospital and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

He claimed that 350 surgeries were carried out in hospitals on daily basis which now had been limited to 77 surgeries. He was of the view that due to the closure of OPDs in the city, the patients of coronavirus were experiencing extreme difficulties.

Tahir Malik demanded of the provincial government to bound the hospitals to restart OPD facilities and operation in the hospitals so that the patients could get treatment. He stressed the need to restore the aforesaid facilitites immediately to save lives of the patients.

Surgeries which had been delayed be started on priority basis, he said.

Tahir Malik further said that the government should also provide protection to the lives of the doctors by providing them with medical safety equipments including masks, gloves and other safety kits.