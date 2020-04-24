Share:

KARACHI - In view of the prevailing pandemic situation of COVID-19, the Sindh Government on Thursday announced to decrease property tax by 25 per cent for three months.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Government, the payment of the property tax dues for the year 2019-20 including surcharge as on 31.03.2020 from all classes of persons in respect of any category of property has been remitted 25 per cent for three months. The tax remission is allowed for all the taxable property units. The assesees who have already discharged their property tax liability for the year 2019-20 will get an adjustment of 25 percent remission in their tax liability during the next fiscal year, said the notification.