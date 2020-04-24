Share:

CHARSADDA - A soldier was martyred and four others wounded during a security operation in Charsadda on Thursday. According to the provincial Counter Terrorism Department, the operation was launched by security forces in Najeem Koroona area of Khanmai in district Charsadda. The CTD claimed that one terrorist was killed during the operation. The personnel of security forces encircled the whole area during the operation. During the gunfight, a soldier, Wajid Ali, was martyred while two Pakistan Army personnel and two personnel of CTD were also injured. They were shifted to Peshawar