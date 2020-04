Share:

OPESHAWAR - Three corona patients died while another 86 people were tested positive

for COVID-19 on Wednesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.With 83 deaths, KP is still ahead of other provinces of the country

in terms of lives lost to the contagion and of the new cases emerging on Wednesday, Peshawar

alone has reported 40 cases. The total tally of confirmed

corona cases in the province has now reached 1435. The three latest casualties belonged

to Mardan, Swabi and Charsadda districts. Peshawar has so far