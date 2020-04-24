Share:

LAHORE - Ghalib Market Investigation Police smashed a burglar gang and arrested its two members besides recovering stolen property worth millions of rupees from their possession. SP Model Town constituted a special police team which conducted a raid and arrested the accused involved in many cases of burglary. The team also recovered Rs 800,000 in cash, nine mobile phones, 12 costly pigeons and illegal weapons from them. The arrested accused have been identified as Imran alias mani and his accomplice Naseer.