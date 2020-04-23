Share:

FAISALABAD - The wheat harvesting ceremony on Thursday was held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad that was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf. He was flanked by Director Farms Dr Muhammad Tahir, Treasure/ Registrar Umer Saeed Qadri, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Chairman Agronomy Dr Asif Tanvir, Secretary to Vice Chancellor Muhammad Jamil, and other notables

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the UAF wheat productivity is expected to boost up compared to last years. He stressed upon the scientists to develop short stature and large wheat ear varieties for the food security of the country. He said that the step will help increase per acre productivity and income of the farming community. He said that due to climate changes, the wheat production in the province can face disturbance. He said the University has mapped out a plan to produce quality wheat seed for next season for farming community. He said that experimental agricultural farms will be made model farms not only for the students but also farmers as a move towards agricultural growth.

Dr Muhammad Tahir said that the wheat is grown at the 550 acre of the agricultural land of the UAF. He said that at the campus, the wheat productivity at the campus is the better than previous ones.