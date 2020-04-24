Share:

Islamabad - The Federal government announced load management plan for the holy month of Ramazan and directed the power Distribution companies(Discos) to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to all consumers during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh throughout the holy month. Power Division decided that Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) would maintain uninterrupted electricity supply to all consumers during Sehri, Iftar and Tarawih in the holy month of Ramadan, said a spokesman for the Power Division (Ministry of Energy) on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Secretary Power Division, Irfan Ali. The meeting was attended by all CEOs of DISCOs via video link, MD NTDC, GM NPCC, MD PEPCO and senior officials of Power Division.

It was further decided that Industrial Consumers which were operating as per government policy in wake of Covid-19 would also be provided electricity without any interruption during the upcoming holy month. It was decided that control rooms in all DISCOs, PEPCO and the main Ministry would ensure immediate remedy to public complaints. Strict instructions against any unscheduled load-shedding were issued. The availability of transformers and related equipments in each DISCO was evaluated and found satisfactory.