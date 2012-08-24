











RAWALPINDI – Jawed Akhter Bhatti, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Thursday criticised the recent surge in prices of CNG and petroleum products, terming it as lethal for economic and industrial development of the country.

He said that the move is a “gift” of a democratic government for the masses.

Addressing a meeting with the traders and industrialists in the Chamber, Bhatti said that the industry was already facing energy crisis and the recent hike would inflict a colossal loss to the business activities in the country.

He demanded of the government to immediately withdraw the increase in prices of CNG and petroleum products.

Jawed Bhatti said that trade deficit was increasing day by day and claimed that exports orders amounting to billion of rupees have already been cancelled owing to electricity and gas shortage.

He pointed out that production cost has increase manifold as a result our products cannot compete at the international market.

“The government should create conducive atmosphere for initiating new businesses and promoting trade activities and cut down its expenditures to bridge the gap of budget deficit,” President RCCI proposed.

He also demanded of the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity to the industry on priority basis.