ISLAMABAD - PTI chief Imran Khan demanded yesterday Election Commission of Pakistan officials resign as they had no moral grounds to continue with their office.

“The upcoming local government polls in Punjab and Sindh could not be transparent under the current setup,” Khan told the media after holding a meeting with party office-bearers.

The ECP has not so far responded to my letter pointing out blunders committed by the commission after report of the Judicial Commission, he claimed.

“I am waiting for ECP to respond to my letter. If it fails, I will stage sit-in. I have come to the conclusion that no department will give justice until one does not take to streets,” Khan said.

Online news agency reported that the ECP started its preparations to respond to the letter by Khan, demanding resignation of it.

There was a great chance the ECP would give it final touch during the next week, sources said.

The added that the ECP would complete its consultation during the current week with authorities concerned to prepare the reply to Khan’s the letter.

The reply would be sent to him after the approval of Chief Election Commissioner and other officials of the ECP.

The PTI chief also said that the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) chairman should also tender his resignation as he was part of the irregularities in the general elections of 2013.

“We want answers so that these issues are resolved before the upcoming by-polls and local body polls,” he said, adding the ECP with its present set up has no justification to conduct LG polls or by-elections.

The judicial commission in its 237-page report said despite some lapses on part of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “the 2013 general elections were in large part organized and conducted fairly and in accordance with the law.

However, Khan said the ECP and Nadra had not showed slackness but rather were guilty of criminal offenses as they played with mandate of voters.

About the tribunal’s decision on Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s election to National Assembly, Khan said, “More wickets of PML-N will fall down now it will be Water and Power Minister Khawaja Asif’s turn.

To a question, the PTI chief brushed aside the allegations that his 126-day long had covert support of intelligence agency adding that it was tactic of PML-N to malign the armed forces.

“I have a strong conviction that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is in league with his cabinet members by asking ministers to indulge military in politics. Had ex-ISI chief Gen Pasha been so good in organising public rallies, he would have given massive reception to former President Musharraf,” he argued.

He said those found involved in illegalities, irregularities and malpractices in 2013 polls as explained in the judicial commission report should be taken to task as they committed criminal offences.

To another question whether Khan would contest from NA-122 or will field his party leader against PML-N candidate if by-polls are held on the seat, Khan said he would play his role in National Assembly adding decision has not yet been finalized in this regard.

Flanked by Jahangir Khan Taren and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the PTI head warned that his party would continue to raise voice for the families of those whose children have been forced to make porn movies in Kasur district of Punjab.

“The parents have openly said that the area police were more supporting the culprits and were ignoring the victims. We will not abandon the sex scandal issue in Kasur,” he warned.