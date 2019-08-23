Share:

ISLAMABAD-A distillery was raided in Ghouri Town area by the local police, which led to recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and wine including 136 wine bottles, 60 cans of beer and 150 liter alcohol, the police said.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, police spokesperson said that renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements. Following these directions , SP (Investigation) constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Criminal Investigation Agency Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Mirza Gulfraz and others. This team conducted a raid at a distillery in Ghouri Town area of Koral police station area and recovered 136 wine bottles, 60 cans of beer, 150 liter alcohol, labels of different brands of alcohol , corks and other materials used in the manufacturing process.

Meanwhile, team arrested two bootleggers Sajjad Sohail and Rahim from parking area of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and recovered liquor from them. Cases have been registered against them in Koral and Karachi company police stations and further investigation is underway from them.