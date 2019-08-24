1st YEAR OF THE GOVT

- 9:47 PM | August 24, 2019 CM Buzdar conducts aerial inspection of flood-hit areas, directs administration on relief activities
- 9:34 PM | August 24, 2019 Modi govt has set worst example of tyranny in occupied Kashmir: Bilawal Bhutto
- 9:12 PM | August 24, 2019 UAE gives Modi its top civilian award amid Kashmir crisis
- 8:28 PM | August 24, 2019 CM Buzdar has proven himself to be ‘Wasim Akram Plus’: Fayyaz Ul Hassan
- 7:44 PM | August 24, 2019 Kartarpur Corridor project completion till November: Ch. Sarwar
- 7:03 PM | August 24, 2019 Govt’s failure to bring back money exposes its tall claims: Siraj ul Haq
- 6:25 PM | August 24, 2019 Pakistani, Kashmiri journalists walk towards LoC to show solidarity with Indian occupied Kashmir
- 5:26 PM | August 24, 2019 Waseem Akhtar threatens to end alliance with PTI after Vawda's statement
- 4:56 PM | August 24, 2019 Amendment in law for extension in retirement age proposed
- 4:13 PM | August 24, 2019 If Modi wages war against Pakistan, it will be last war: Sheikh Rashid
- 3:08 PM | August 24, 2019 Amazon fires: Brazil sends army to help tackle blazes
- 3:05 PM | August 24, 2019 Appointments of EC members made on merit: SAPM
- 2:52 PM | August 24, 2019 Punjab govt decides to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to provincial employees
- 1:51 PM | August 24, 2019 Trump sheds light on proclaiming himself ‘chosen one’ to take on China
- 1:44 PM | August 24, 2019 Pakistan, China holds joint exercise 'Shaheen-VIII'
- 1:31 PM | August 24, 2019 Protesters chant 'Modi terrorist' slogans upon his arrival at UNESCO in Paris
- 12:51 PM | August 24, 2019 Two killed in terrorist attack on police check post in DI Khan
- 12:17 PM | August 24, 2019 Qureshi to call UN secretary general Antonio Guterres today
- 12:07 PM | August 24, 2019 Dengue emergency imposed in twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad
- 11:44 AM | August 24, 2019 Turkish NGOs protest India's Kashmir move