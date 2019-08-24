Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that let it be war or peace, the Kartarpur Corridor Project will be completed till November, under any circumstances. He said that if India imposed war on Pakistan, then it will be the last war of Sub-Continent.

Addressing a press conference along with Advisor to PM on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Saturday, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting the case of Kashmiris all over the world as their ambassador. He said that India being bigger terrorist than Israel inflicting atrocities on Kashmiris. Gun, bullets and curfew will not suppress the conviction of Kashmiris and Narender Modi is an enemy of peace and humanity, he added.

He appealed that it is high time that International Human Rights organizations instead of turning a blind should take a notice of Indian Atrocities on Kashmiris.

The Governor Punjab said there is no doubt that Israel is inflicting worst atrocities on Palestinians but even there human rights organizations, parliamentarians and media is allowed to go but the terrorism of Narendra Modi is way more than Israel who have turned Kashmir into a jail, no one is allowed to visit and neither Kashmiris can leave their houses, he said. This is the worst atrocity and terrorism of history and international organizations including the UN should take immediate and strict notice, he appealed.

He reaffirmed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is standing strong with Kashmiris and fighting Kashmir case at every platform. PM Imran Khan in his address at the United Nations will expose Narendra Modi’s real face in front of the world who is more atrocious than Hitler and will pressurize the world to solve Kashmir Issue according to the resolutions of the UN and their is no doubt that until unless Kashmir Issue gets solved, establishment of peace in the region is impossible, he explained.

Ch. Sarwar said in the Kartarpur Corridor project India is acting rigid since the day one but despite of all the hurdles Pakistan is working on Kartarpur Corridor project and InshAllah before the 550th Birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Pakistan will complete Kartarpur Project.

In regard to Baba Guru Nanaks 550th Birthday celebrations, an International Sikh convention will be organized at Governor House on 31 August and which will be attended by Sikhs coming from all over the world and I assure Sikh pilgrims who are coming from all over the world that on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday celebrations, they will be provided with fool proof security in Pakistan and we will ensure the provision of other facilities. According to the vision of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah minorities will be given their due rights in Pakistan, he added.