Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that the appointment of Election Commission members was made on merits.
In a message on a micro blogging website Twitter, she stated that Chief Election Commissioner doesn’t have any power to refuse to take oath. She said the newly appointed members are legal experts and hard working, adding that all associations and bar councils from across the country supported the appointments.
حکومت کی جانب سے الیکشن کمیشن میں سندھ اور بلوچستان سے دو نئے اراکین کی تقرری آئین میں درج طریقہ کار کے تحت کی گئی۔آئین کے تحت چیف الیکشن کمشنر کے پاس انکا حلف لینے سے انکار کا اختیار نہیں ۔دونوں اراکین دیانتدار اور قانون کے ماہر سمجھے جاتے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/RySOlV0H6D— Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 24, 2019