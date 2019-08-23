Share:

LAHORE-On Twitter, Canadian-Pakistani Armeena Khan has disclosed that she will shortly meet with UNICEF officials to address the ongoing crisis in Kashmir.

The award-winning actor and model has been outspoken about the atrocities that are taking place in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), writing that she will give a full update on the meeting without spare details.

Writing on twitter, Armeena said, “I have been given an audience tomorrow in London with UNICEF at their offices. It will be a closed door meeting but I want you to send in your questions too if there’s anything specific. I know the hard questions that I’ll definitely be asking. Cheers. #Kashmir.”

Armeena has also recently criticized Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra for ‘ warmongering ‘ during previous this year’s tensions between Pakistan and India. The dispute fired up again when, during a BeautyCon event, Aisha Malik criticized the actor-turned UNICEF ambassador for encouraging war.

Armeena has been actively engaged in both Pakistan and Syria humanitarian activities. Earlier, she joined hands with the Human Relief Foundation (HRF) to help Syrian refugees in Jordan. She distributed food packs in a Zaatari Camp. The camp houses over 100 thousand Syrian refugees. Over 1.7 million refugees have fled from Syria to Jordan.

The actress shared on Instagram that she is living her mother’s dream, who always wanted to help poor people. She said she is grateful to people for the love, support and donations and for helping her put a smile on the faces of Syrian children.