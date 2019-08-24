Share:

KARACHI - Bahria Town Karachi has successfully entered into the sixth day of the Clean Karachi Campaign. In the short span of five days, the team of professionals lifted approximately 6500 tons of garbage from the Saudabad areas of Urdu Nagar and Jinnah Square Road located in the district Korangi. The team has already cleaned the Central District areas of Siraj-ud-daula GST, Peela School GST, surroundings of Agha Juice etc. Under the supervision of GM Bahria Town Karachi, Cdr. Zulfiqar Memon, a highly skilled and motivated team of more than 100 members have geared up to clean the city with the help of a huge fleet of 100 plus dump trucks, excavators, loaders, bobcats, tractors, trolleys, water bowsers etc.