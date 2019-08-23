Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Capital Development Authority Amer Ali has said that road rehabilitation work in sector D-12 will commence from Monday.

He said this during his visit to sector D-12 on Friday. All members of the CDA Board, Director General Works, Deputy Financial Advisor and officers of the all concerned formations accompanied the Chairman during the visit.

He said the work would be jointly carried out the Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) Directorate and contractor. He said that first term of the funds has been released while Finance Wing will make allocation of required funds so that un-interrupted rehabilitation work could be ensured. Furthermore, residual work on the approach road of the sector will also be completed at the earliest.

In order to bring about improvement in the city, it has been decided that CDA board members will visit three sectors each week along with staff from MCI and try to bring about improvement in the sectors.

Chairman CDA visited the entire sector along with concerned officers and directed to initiate immediate re-carpeting and repair/ maintenance of the road furniture. Instructions were issued to carry out rehabilitation of all major roads, service roads, markaz and class-III markets. In this connection, contractor was directed to start the work on establishment of base and sub-base, while MPO Directorate was directed to carryout re-carpeting of the roads. Deputy Financial Advisor of the authority was directed to ensure further allocation of necessary funds so that rehabilitation work once started could be completed in all aspects. Directions were issued for immediate mobilisation of machinery so that commencement of rehabilitation work from Monday could be ensured.

Instructions were also issued to coordinate with Environment Wing of the Metropolitan Corporation for removal of wild growth in the median strips and the green areas along the roads. Director Roads (North) was directed to complete the residual work on the approach road of the sector D-12 at the earliest.

Sector D-12 is among the sectors where large numbers of allottees are carrying out construction on their plots. Due to construction activities the roads of this sector are in dilapidated state and residents of the sector were facing problems.