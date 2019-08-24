Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador People’s Republic of China Yao Jing called on the Federal Minster for Economic Affairs Mr. Muhammad Hammad Azhar and congratulated on his elevation as Federal Minister. The Ambassador reiterated commitment of his government to the strategic relationship with Pakistan and hoped that appointment of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs will further strengthen relationship between the two countries. The Ambassador updated the minister on the progress made on account of implementation of CPEC related projects. The Ambassador stated that priority in the second phase is on socio-economic sector projects, with grant financing for direct benefit of common man. To promote B2B relationship for technological and industrial development in order to augment Pakistan’s capacity to export was also a priority area for the Chinese government. Establishment of Special Economic Zones remained an important milestone. Mr. Azhar stated that the CPEC is a flagship programme of Belt and Road initiative which is now entering into a new phase. The Minister reiterated commitment of his government for implementation of next phase of CPEC for the benefit of people of Pakistan.